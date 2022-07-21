MetService Wellington weather: July 22nd

It's been a week of extremes across the country thanks to a mixed bag of weather, with some areas being hit particularly hard. However, there might be some respite before New Zealand is hit again.

Wild weather battered parts of the country yesterday, cancelling flights and ferry services and closing roads.

Once we get through this cold southerly flow currently making its way across New Zealand, we will see a ridge of high pressure spread over the rest of the country.

This means a lot finer weather around the country for people travelling home after the school holidays, apart from some residual showers in the east of the country.

"While most Kiwis can still expect cloudy conditions, the windy, sodden conditions of the week gone by will be somewhat more of a memory - making for a nice last weekend of the school holidays," MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said.

This respite is much needed for areas like Wellington after the city has been hammered by wild weather. Wind and rain have caused road closures and power outages, and brought large swells of up to 10 meters to coastal areas.

On the bright side, it won't be hard to beat this day in Wellington. pic.twitter.com/1wn8fylYQV — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 21, 2022

It ripped the roof off a Lower Hutt cafe and left Wellington Airport packed with travellers dealing with cancelled bookings.

Unfortunately, forecasters predict that this respite won't last very long.

A low-pressure system is developing off the coast of Queensland and tracking towards New Zealand currently.

It will hit Northland first on Sunday, bringing heavy rain and severe gales to the area.

As the low-pressure system is originating from the tropics, it is also expected to bring some overnight high temperatures for Northland. MetService estimated it might get as high as 13C on Sunday night with a broad region of humidity and strong east to northeast winds.

MetService also said that the tropical low-pressure systems are headstrong and unpredictable.

On Monday, it is forecast to spread down the country and hit Auckland, the Coromandel, the western Bay of Plenty and northern Waikato and is forecast for the development of both significant heavy rain and east to northeast severe gale winds.

On Tuesday, the band of rain and strong winds will continue to move slowly south over northern New Zealand and MetService predicted that Auckland, the Coromandel, the western Bay of Plenty and northern Waikato will again have significant heavy rain and east to northeast severe gale winds.

Travel disruption set to continue after storm

Gale force winds forced 160 flights into and out of Wellington to be cancelled or diverted yesterday.

Wellington Airport expected the disruption would continue today because of the flight backlog.

The wild weather displaced aircraft and crew which would affect flights across the country and it may take several days to get passengers to their destinations, Air New Zealand said

Cook Strait ferry sailings were cancelled, with the Interislander rebooking 600 affected passengers on new sailings.

Interislander ferries were sailing again, with the Kaitaki leaving Picton about 2.50am and due to arrive in the capital after 6am.

At least 1000 homes north of Wellington remained without power, in the Kaitoke area north of Upper Hutt, and also in Wairarapa.

Wellington Electricity said equipment had been damaged and it is working to restore power to affected customers as quickly as possible.

Several roads around the capital are affected by landslips, erosion and surface flooding, and motorists are advised to take care.

- with RNZ