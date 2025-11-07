Advertisement
Auckland and Northland under thunderstorm watch as heavy rain predicted

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

MetService weather: November 7-9, 2025

Heavy rain and marble-sized hail could hit Auckland and Northland this afternoon as a severe thunderstorm watch comes into effect.

The two regions are under the watch from 1-9pm today as a stationary front, currently sitting over the upper North Island, becomes unstable.

MetService meteorologist Michael Pawley told

