He remembers sitting at the breakfast table when the blast hit.
“A window blew in on me, and a shard of glass went into my neck, hitting the tube inside, and then it was spurting out with my heart rate. The boiled egg I was eating was special – I’d never seen one before. I said: ‘Mum, my egg’s full of dirt!’”
The blast deafened them, and as Reg’s mother rushed upstairs to find his sister, he held a towel to his bleeding neck.
“The wardrobe had fallen across her bed, but she’d gone to sleep in Mum’s bed instead. I was still bleeding.”
Despite the chaos, Reg survived and in 1958, aged 23, he sailed to New Zealand.
“The ship arrived in Wellington. The Government paid for the trip, so they decided I would work at Todd Motors as a storeman. I wanted to quickly make more money, so got a job at the gasworks because it was 24-hour shift work, so got paid more.”
He later joined NZ’s National Airways Corporation, where, surrounded by aircraft, he was soon inspired to take to the skies himself.
“Got my private pilot’s licence at the Wellington Aero Club and did a bit of flying.”
Love at first flight
It was at Wellington Airport that Reg met his wife Marie, a Kiwi working at NAC’s information counter.