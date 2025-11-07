Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Tauranga’s 90‑year‑old Reg Denny to walk City to Surf Half Marathon

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
5 mins to read

Reg Denny has nine medals and is looking forward to earning his tenth medal on Sunday at Tauranga's City to Surf. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford.

Reg Denny has nine medals and is looking forward to earning his tenth medal on Sunday at Tauranga's City to Surf. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford.

Tauranga nonagenarian Reg Denny isn’t slowing down. On Sunday, the 90-year-old will lace up his walking shoes and stride out in the annual City to Surf Half Marathon.

“I’m walking it’s a walking race,” he said.

“I’ve never won anything. I’m not that good – I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save