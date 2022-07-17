MetService Christchurch weather: July 16th.

A deluge of heavy rain and strong winds has hit parts of the South Island with forecasters warning there is more to come.

Metservice has issued an orange heavy rain warning for Westland south of Otira, the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and Fiordland. They are expected to lift throughout this evening and tomorrow afternoon.

An orange strong wind warning is also in place for Marlborough, Canterbury, Otago, Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island.

They are expected to lift throughout this evening and tomorrow afternoon.

Environment Canterbury has issued a flood warning for those near major alpine and foothill rivers, and is planning a response.

Parts of the South Island have also been battered with lightning strikes overnight and this morning.

Metservice reported there were 3424 strikes from midnight to 7am.

Meanwhile, due to strong winds, motorists have been urged to use caution on a number of state highways.

CANTERBURY - STRONG WIND WARNING - 8:10 AM MON, 18 JUL

A Strong Wind Warning is in place for the following State Highways:

Take extra care if driving a high sided vehicle or motorcycle. ^SM pic.twitter.com/1TtvOFTp93 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) July 17, 2022

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says there are strong wind warnings on the following roads:

• SH77 Methven to Windwhistle

• SH79 Fairlie to Geraldine

• SH80 Lake Pukaki to Aoraki Mt Cook

Caravans, campervans, high-sided vehicles and motor bikes should also be careful on SH73 Springfield to Arthurs Pass, Haast Pass and SH 8 Omarama to Fairlie.

SH94 Te Anau to Milford is closed due to increased avalanche risk and is not expected to open today.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the weather could become quite hazardous.

"That rain has to go somewhere and of course that rain drains into the rivers. Further to that, we've got the strong winds associated with this, which means it's good to be careful and keep an eye out because we're going to have some potentially quite hazardous conditions about for the next couple of days."

Increased runoff is expected to be pushed into alpine and foothill rivers.

With the heavy rain and strong winds, we also have some 🌩🌩



3,424 strikes from midnight to 7am to be precise! pic.twitter.com/aUXrHXEu06 — MetService (@MetService) July 17, 2022

Parts of the Ashburton River are expected to see water flows that will test flood protection works in the area.

Environment Canterbury duty flood controller Chris Firth said while this weather is typical for this time of year, a combination of other factors will heighten its effects.

Environment Canterbury is urging people in flood-prone areas to monitor the situation and move stock to higher ground.