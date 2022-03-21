Wild weather: How an Auckland home flooded in 30 minutes

Huge thunderstorm causes flooding chaos in North Island. Video / NZ Herald

Severe flooding that destroyed many of his belongings was the last thing Auckland man Scott Trinder needed today.

The 36-year-old North Shore resident had just seen his French Bulldog undergo a $10,000 spinal surgery and only a few weeks ago, he and his two children caught Covid-19.

But after hourly rain rates of about 50-70mm hit parts of Auckland this morning, Trinder watched on as his Milford rental filled with dirty, foul-smelling stormwater.

"It hasn't been a great start to the year," he admitted with a laugh.

It came as more than 4000 lightning strikes were recorded in one hour across Auckland - with 700 in just five minutes.

It was this morning's wild weather that first alerted Trinder to the potential for flooding, as the sudden downpour combined with unfortunately-timed king tide.

"I got woken up about 5.30am with the thunder and then the downpour happened and that's when I noticed the water on our lawn getting high, so I was like, 'OK here we go'.

"It came up within 30 minutes, it was pretty fast."

The flooding ruined a number of Trinder's appliances. Photo / Supplied

At its highest point, the water was at knee-height throughout the home's lower level which contained two bedrooms, a lounge, a bathroom and laundry.

Living so close to the beach, Trinder rushed to fill sandbags but soon realised it was a futile endeavour.

"We filled about six of them and came back and there was water falling in, there was no point in even trying, so instead of that we just started getting my stuff upstairs as much as I could."

There was little Scott Trinder, 36, could do as he watched water pour into his bedroom. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Priceless photos of his children - now 6 and 9 - were among the first things he saved, as they had been stashed under his bed for safe-keeping - well inside the flood zone.

Fortunately, the photos survived. Precious folders from daycare weren't as lucky but were expected to make a full recovery after some time spent on the washing line in this afternoon's sun.

The insurance company had been notified, as had Trinder's landlord - who was reportedly dealing with flood damage at several other properties.

Fortunately, photos of Trinder's children were saved from underneath his bed. Photo / Supplied

While many friends had offered to help clean up, Trinder had been reluctant to do so in fear of more flooding in the coming days.

"Now we're just having a few beers, there's nothing else you can do really."

Thinking back, Trinder remembered the powerful stench coming from the water and the panic that had set in as he tried to prioritise what possessions needed saving first.

The stench of the stormwater was foul, according to Trinder. Photo / Supplied

As a first-time flood victim, Trinder said it had reinforced a simple message: get insured.

"There was nothing we could do, we literally tried everything and you could just tell there was no way we were going to stop it.

"Definitely get insurance."