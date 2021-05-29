Wild weather hits New Zealand: Heavy rain, flooding fears for Christchurch, Canterbury

More wet weather is on the cards. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services were on standby overnight as parts of the country were set to be lashed by thunderstorms and torrential rain, with Canterbury receiving the full brunt of the weather system.

For only the second time ever, MetService issued a rare red warning for heavy rain for Canterbury, south of Amberley. That warning will be valid until Monday at 11am.

Christchurch residents were warned the deluge would most likely reach dangerous levels, and some were reporting that some streets were already water-logged.

By 8.30pm on Saturday, Methven had received 31mm of rain in about five hours, with 26mm in Geraldine and 20mm in Darfield.

Very high river flows have been observed in Canterbury as heavy rain belts down, RNZ reports.

National Emergency Management Agency communications manager Anthony Frith said they were bracing for serious flooding in some regions. Niwa was forecasting a rapid increase in river flows across Canterbury.

The forecast deluge is expected to bring up to 400mm to the high country by late Monday morning. That is already having a downstream effect of swelling the rivers.

The Canterbury regional council's flood controller, Shaun McCracken, said the Ashburton and Hinds catchments were being closely monitored on Sunday morning.

"In particular, that's the north and south branches of the Ashburton [River]; the tributaries, the main ones being Taylor's Stream and Bowyer's Stream. They are all recording really high flows on our flow gauges.

"And if those gauges are true, they are going to be pushing the design capacity of the flood-protection scheme as it moves down the system."

McCracken said field staff were observing the rivers and his team was in touch with Civil Defence crews.

No evacuation notices were in place at this stage, but he said people should be monitoring their own situation, and if they saw something that didn't look right, "make safe decisions".

In addition to the rain in the high country, the eastern plains and coastal areas of Canterbury, including Christchurch, are forecast to receive between 100mm and 140mm of rain during the three-day deluge.

Surface flooding in Christchurch has knocked out power to hundreds of homes.

Close to 80 homes in Woolston have been without electricity since about 11.15pm on Saturday.

The lines company, Orion, said it would not be able to restore it overnight because of the flooding, but would reassess at dawn.

More than 2000 homes near Lake Ellesmere were briefly without power around 2am, but their power has been restored.

And a further 80 homes have gone dark near Springfield, as of 4am.

On Saturday, more than 1000 lightning strikes were recorded around the country in a span of just two hours.

Meteorologist Ashelee Parkes said the wild weather isn't expected to stop. New Zealand is set to endure a mixed bag of weather next week as more severe rain, warm temperatures and heavy snow are set to batter the country.

"This weekend and into Monday we do have significant weather over the country," she said.

There is a "deep and very slow-moving low in the Tasman Sea" which will bring northerlies across the North Island and easterlies across the South Island.

This means more rain is on the horizon - people on the east coast of the South Island and west coast of the country may want to pack a brolly and rain jacket as they may be lashed by more heavy rain.

But, this rain will bring "slightly warmer" weather so a rain jacket may be the only extra layer need. The low moving across the country will drag some southern tropics warm air into the country. Which will be a nice change from the cooler temperatures New Zealanders experienced this week.

"Some regions that are getting this rain might feel slightly muggy or humid," Parkes said.

The east coast of the South Island should expect a "good southerly" on Monday, but the lower half of the North Island, including Wellington and the Wairarapa, along with the Gisborne region, is set to be doused with more rain.

As the top half of the country is bracing for more heavy rain, the South Island may see some heavy snow.

Parkes said heavy snowfall is expected above 1000 metres, meaning those areas will be hitting cooler temperatures.

"Going into the rest of the week, eastern areas should be mainly fine. There may be scattered high cloud and certain areas will see some showers."

