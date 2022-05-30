Cars negotiating a swollen river on State Highway 25 between Tairua and Whitianga. Photo / Petra Powell

Several children and their teachers are trapped at an early learning centre in the Thames-Coromandel due to heavy flooding in the area.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald fire appliances were unable to reach the Riverlee Early Learning Centre due to flooded roads surrounding the facility.

The spokesperson said farmers on tractors had been enlisted to help.

They were not certain how many people were in the centre but believed there were seven children

A truck negotiating a swollen river on State Highway 25 between Tairua and Whitianga. Photo / Petra Powell

A heavy rain warning is in place in the Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty as downpours continue to affect parts of the North Island.

MetService has also listed a severe thunderstorm watch for Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Taupo.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said from 12.30pm to 1pm today Whitianga received 40mm of rain.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued https://t.co/BDB0yRAlwJ pic.twitter.com/vxCldUu7u7 — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) May 30, 2022

Thames-Coromandel District Council has warned residents Kennedy Bay Rd is closed due to surface flooding and a large slip blocking Tuateawa Rd just north of Tuateawa and Little Bay.

"The slip is approximately 1km north of Waihirere Drive. Our roading contractor Ventia is sending a crew out there now. At this stage we are hoping to have the road back open to one lane by the end of the day," the council said online.

Large slip on the Tuateawa Rd on the Coromandel. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Lakes Council is also urging people to only travel in the area if necessary given the current rainfall, with trees down and surface flooding being reported in various parts of the Rotorua district.

