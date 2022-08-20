MetService Severe weather: August 19th - 21st.

Dramatic new photos show just how widespread and devastating the impact of heavy rain has been on Nelson.

The images show widespread flooding in and around the city.

Whole fields and paddocks now look more like rivers, as streets resemble streams - with brown, murky water rushing through and around residential homes.

Photographer Tim Cuff captured the photos from a helicopter this afternoon, when the rain stopped.

An aerial view of the impact of heavy rains and flooding. Flooded paddocks in Glendua. Photo / Tim Cuff

Residents who had been evacuated on Wednesday were finally allowed back into their homes to gather items and assess the damage.

The Nelson Tasman Civil Defence issued a notice this afternoon saying those who were being given access to their homes were families who had been evacuated after the Maitai River breached earlier this week.

An aerial view of Nile St in Nelson. Photo / Tim Cuff

A property swept down the hillside in Stansell Avenue, Tahunanui. Photo / Tim Cuff

Aerial pictures show the impact of the flooding in Nelson. Photo / Tim Cuff

An 'island' farm near Glenduan. Photo / Tim Cuff

Despite people being granted a chance to check their properties, it was not all good news for some, as Civil Defence staff said some properties would have a red or orange placard attached outside.

After the heavy rains, there is work to be done. Photo / Tim Cuff

Anyone whose house has an orange or red placard is still allowed to enter the property.

However, they can only survey the damage, take photos for insurance claim purposes and gather any personal items before leaving again. They cannot stay inside the property.

Weather reprieve next week

A public meeting will be held tomorrow at the Saxton Stadium and will be livestreamed for people who cannot attend in person, the Civil Defence said.

A huge slip almost blocking State Highway 6 near Atawhai. Photo / Tim Cuff

Locals are being reminded that this is an ongoing event and, as a result, the area is still under an official state of emergency.

Things going forward look quite different from this past week



Most of the rainfall activity is still mainly in the west, but with much lower accumulations



Keep an eye on Fiordland, however, as weather systems bring potentially heavy rain to that corner of Aotearoa pic.twitter.com/6VbH2V8mYH — MetService (@MetService) August 20, 2022

There is only one severe weather warning in place anywhere around the country, as of 6.30pm, according to the MetService.

Fulton Hogan workers and a family clear debris from an overnight slip on Rocks Rd, Nelson. Photo / Tim Cuff

There is a heavy rain watch for Fiordland and George Sound southwards from 5pm today until 9am tomorrow.

A period of heavy rain is on the cards and locals are being told that rainfall amounts may approach "warning criteria".

People in Nelson will be relieved to hear that there is a reprieve from the heavy rains next week - save for a few showers tomorrow morning and the odd one during the week.

But there is also sunshine forecast next week.

Monday is expected to be fine at first, then partly cloudy with the odd shower from the afternoon. A temperature high of 15C is forecast and a chilly 5C low overnight.

Nothing but sunny conditions are expected on Tuesday, which has a high of 16C. Wednesday looks to be partly cloudy, however.