Police helped wash the pepper-spray off Justin Witchall's face after arresting him followinga lengthy chase. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Tyre-spiked, pinned by police vehicles against a barrier, a wild driver continued his bid to escape — until pepper-sprayed in the face.

Justin Philip Witchall (aka Humphreys) appeared before the Dunedin District Court yesterday where he was jailed for 17 months for a raft of crimes which took place over six weeks.

The 29-year-old, who became a father last month, had an "anti-authority attitude", one report said.

That was on display during the spree which began on June 27 last year when he was caught by police in an auto-parts yard, having stolen items from vehicles.

A week later, he was spotted in his mother's car, driving while disqualified, on Andersons Bay Rd.

Police attempted to pull Witchall over but he increased his speed, ignoring a red light and ploughing through a five-road intersection in Princes St.

Because of the danger he posed, officers called off the chase but they later found him and charges were laid.

Witchall was bailed by the court and ordered not to drive.

It had no effect, though, and he saved his most erratic behaviour for last.

On August 12, police followed a car after reports of poor driving from members of the public and when it stopped at a dairy Witchall got out.

He briefly spoke to officers before reversing out at speed and screeching tyres, getting away.

Pursuing officers lost him at Merton as he strayed on to the wrong side of the road to overtake but caught up with him later in Ravensbourne Rd.

They slowed down Witchall's car with road spikes but he had no plans to surrender.

When a patrol vehicle got in front of him, he rammed into its rear, causing more than $5000 of damage, the court heard.

Eventually, another police car pinned the vehicle he was driving against a road barrier but still the defendant tried to manoeuvre his way out.

It was only when officers smashed his window and doused him with pepper-spray that the episode was brought to a halt.

Counsel Rhona Daysh said her client "really wants to get his life sorted and be a good parent".

She argued home detention should be imposed given Witchall had served nearly seven months behind bars on remand.

However, Crown prosecutor Richard Smith pointed out the defendant's conduct had come while subject to a previous sentence and he had demonstrated through previous behaviour that he had little regard for court orders.

Judge David Robinson said there appeared to be growing stability in Witchall's life and he acknowledged the man's unstable upbringing.

As well as the jail term, the defendant was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay $619 reparation.

"You're at a turning point in your life," said the judge.

"Make yourself a person that your youngster will want to look up to."