“I would have thought that Leo’s family would have been fully informed about what the process is moving forward, about the fact that there is an independent review around the circumstances around his death. The fact that we are so many months on now and she has heard nothing – I’m shocked.”

A Health NZ spokesperson said their “sincere condolences” were with the family.

“The family will be included in the review process as it progresses. We cannot confirm the date when the review will be completed. This incident is also now subject to a [Health and Disability Commissioner] complaint and a coronial inquiry.”

Licelie said life had been very difficult since her husband’s death.

“We suffer mentally, emotionally, (and) physically.”

She said the whole family was suffering from depression and anxiety, and her 8-year-old daughter no longer wanted to go to school because she missed her father.

Licelie said she had been traumatised by her husband’s death and still thought about the gasping sound he was making before he collapsed.

Leo went to Westport Hospital in July complaining of stomach pain.

He was told it could be because of his stomach ulcers, and he was prescribed medicine to treat that.

Licelie was speaking to Leo back at home later when he collapsed.

His flatmates drove him back to the hospital but attempts to revive him failed, and he was pronounced dead.

- RNZ

