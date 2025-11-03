Advertisement
Why the Government is removing Treaty of Waitangi requirements for school boards

Erica Stanford
Erica Stanford is the Minister of Education

School boards will no longer have to “give effect” to Te Tiriti o Waitangi as the Crown reclaims that duty, with Māori equity still a focus. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THE FACTS

  • The Government will remove a requirement for school boards to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, but will still make it clear they should seek to achieve equitable outcomes for Māori students.
  • Education Minister Erica Stanford said the current legislated requirement means parents in charge of governance of local schools are expected to “interpret and implement a Treaty obligation that rightfully sits with the Crown”.
  • Labour’s Chris Hipkins says the move is a “victory” for the lobby group for Hobson’s Pledge.

Every parent wants their child to reach their potential at school so they can lead happy and successful lives.

This Government wants that too, that’s why we are laser-focused on raising achievement and closing the equity gap, making sure every child, no matter their background or circumstances,

