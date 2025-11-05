Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand

Erica Stanford is stripping our curriculum of its identity – Willow-Jean Prime

Opinion by
Willow-Jean Prime
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Willow-Jean Prime is the Labour Party's Spokesperson for Education.

Labour's education spokeswoman Willow-Jean Prime. Photo / File

Labour's education spokeswoman Willow-Jean Prime. Photo / File

THE FACTS

  • The Government will remove a requirement for school boards to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, but will still make it clear they should seek to achieve equitable outcomes for Māori students.
  • The current law already contains objectives, including the one to ensure “the school gives effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi”.
  • Education Minister Erica Stanford said the current legislated requirement means parents in charge of governance of local schools are expected to “interpret and implement a Treaty obligation that rightfully sits with the Crown”.

“Take care of our children. Take care of what they hear, take care of what they see, take care of what they feel. For how the children grow, so will be the shape of Aotearoa.”

It is 50 years on from Dame Whina Cooper’s words, and still the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save