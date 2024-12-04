Education Minister Erica Stanford. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

The Government has released its Māori Education Action Plan, which sets out its approach to deliver better outcomes in the classroom for Māori students.

The plan includes commitments to develop resources to support te reo Māori teaching, implement structured literacy and numeracy, and explore options for increasing the availability of te reo Māori education for teachers.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said while many Māori achieved excellent results, on average Māori experienced worse outcomes.

“Just 12% of Māori in English medium settings are at the curriculum benchmark in maths by the time they reach Year 8. In Term 2, only 39% of students in English medium settings attended school regularly,” she said.