New Zealand|Politics

Why is the Government burning all the harbour bridges?

20 minutes to read
Almost ready to bike the bridge, May 30. Photo / Dean Purcell

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

Official advice ignored. Cheap, easy and effective options discarded. Ballooning costs. And now the Government has signalled a rethink of both the proposed cycling bridge across the Waitematā harbour and the timetable for digging tunnels.

