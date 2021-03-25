Website of the Year

New Zealand

Simon Wilson: Why we need a bike lane on the harbour bridge now

7 minutes to read

Auckland Harbour Bridge, all lit up and yet why not a bike lane? Photo / Alex Burton

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Q: What's the best way to get a bike lane built?

A: Get them to build a motorway first.

True. Just look at the bike lanes and shared paths that run alongside the northwest

