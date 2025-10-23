Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand

Why ideology won’t house the disadvantaged - Philippa Howden-Chapman

Opinion by
Philippa Howden-Chapman
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Distinguished Professor of Public Health, University of Otago

Public housing delivers healthier, more stable lives, and Aotearoa needs more of it, not less, writes Philippa Howden-Chapman. Photo / 123RF

Public housing delivers healthier, more stable lives, and Aotearoa needs more of it, not less, writes Philippa Howden-Chapman. Photo / 123RF

THE FACTS

  • Aotearoa has a low percentage of public housing when compared with similar countries.
  • More than 25,000 children are hospitalised annually with preventable housing-related conditions.
  • The NZ Initiative has proposed shaking up Kāinga Ora’s role and issuing housing vouchers.

Few developers in the private sector build affordable, healthy houses, since they are understandably less profitable than top-end houses. New houses are rarely let, and private rental houses are usually older and in poorer condition.

The market gap creates a health toll: more than 25,000 NZ children

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save