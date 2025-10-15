Advertisement
You do not have to own someone’s house to help them - Bryce Wilkinson

Dr Bryce Wilkinson
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Dr Bryce Wilkinson is a senior fellow at The New Zealand Initiative. His latest report “Owning less to achieve more: Refocusing Kāinga Ora” is available on the Initiative’s website. (www.nzinitiative.org.nz)

Kāinga Ora's Reset Plan envisions continued ownership of 78,000 housing units, sparking debate. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • Kāinga Ora’s Reset Plan envisions continued ownership of 78,000 housing units, sparking debate.
  • The report argues government ownership risks excessive costs and disempowers tenants by limiting choices.
  • It suggests greater use of housing vouchers and private landlords to empower tenants and reduce costs.

You do not have to own someone’s house to help them, so why does Kāinga Ora’s Reset Plan envisage that it will continue to own around 78,000 housing units? After all, social housing can be owned by any combination of central and local government agencies, housing associations, community

