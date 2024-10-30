I’ve just returned from a 5100km bike journey across New Zealand, alone on the road with my thoughts. That long stretch of open air forced me to slow down, to reflect. What gnawed at me most was the misinformation swirling around about Gumboot Friday and our funding. Critics claim we received $24 million directly from the Government, as if we have some political favour. They suggest other charities doing similar work were overlooked. None of this could be further from the truth. It’s time to set the record straight.

First, we haven’t received $24 million from the Government. Yes, the Government allocated this amount for Gumboot Friday’s counselling services, but it sits with the Ministry of Health, not in our bank account. Each month, we pay counsellors for their work, and the ministry reimburses us, capped at $500,000. This funding is a blessing, but it only goes so far. It covers our existing 550 counsellors but doesn’t touch the 580 more who are on a waiting list. And yet, because of all this noise around “$24 million”, many people assume we’re financially secure, that we don’t need donations. But the reality? Without ongoing support, we can’t reach every kid who needs help. This misconception means fewer donations, and that means fewer kids get the help they need.

There’s also a misconception that other charities doing similar work were pushed aside. The truth is there isn’t a single charity in New Zealand that provides free, nationwide, face-to-face counselling for young people aged 5 to 25, regardless of ethnicity, background, or income, and with a counsellor of their choice, no matter the cost. Some organisations support specific groups within that age range, but none offer this degree of free, universal access. And if anyone doubts our track record, let me be clear: since 2019, we’ve delivered over 100,000 sessions to young people, all funded by public donations until now. We didn’t just bring an idea to the Government; we brought a proven solution, backed by years of support from New Zealanders who believe in it.

I Am Hope founder Mike King.

I know I’m seen as a threat by some. I don’t toe the line, I don’t stay quiet, and I’m not here to appease anyone. I speak out about the gaps in our mental health system, the systemic failures that are letting our kids suffer. Gumboot Friday wasn’t built on empty promises or political games. It was built on years of hard work, the support of everyday New Zealanders, and an unbreakable commitment to helping kids who have nowhere else to turn. This isn’t about scoring points or calling out opponents – it’s about saving lives. And while critics throw around political labels, the reality remains: Gumboot Friday is a lifeline created by the people, for the people.

For years, we ran entirely on public donations because the system wasn’t meeting the needs of our youth. We didn’t wait for government approval. We went straight to the public, and their support was incredible. So while some try to paint this as politically motivated, the truth is simple: Gumboot Friday exists because of everyday New Zealanders who refuse to let our kids be forgotten.

Now, more than ever, we need unity, not noise. Our kids’ mental health transcends politics and opinions. Your donation to Gumboot Friday doesn’t go toward building an empire or earning political points. It goes directly to a young person who might otherwise be left waiting, feeling alone and unsure of where to turn.

Fundraising for Gumboot Friday is about New Zealanders coming together to confront one of our most urgent challenges. The lives of our young people depend on us moving past the drama and focusing on what truly matters: ensuring every kid in need has access to the help and hope they deserve.