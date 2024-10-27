King thanked the community and local law enforcement for helping recover his bike in Tauranga.
King is travelling the country on his bike to raise awareness for youth climate anxiety.
Mike King’s custom e-bike has been found by a local hero who confronted the alleged thief before returning the bike to its owner.
In a expletive-laden video posted to social media yesterday, the entertainer and mental health campaigner said the bike was stolen by “some f***face” outside the Number One Shoes store in Baycourt, Tauranga while he was getting a haircut nearby.
In a new video titled “Good news”, King said the bike was back in his possession.
A spokesperson for I Am Climate Hope said King was “in pain and exhausted” from his journey, and is now without the UBCO bike he has relied on to reach communities across New Zealand.
With increasing numbers of young people expressing mental health struggles tied to the impacts of climate change, King has dedicated this journey to providing support, hope and practical solutions, the spokesperson said.
Launched on October 1, the tour has seen King travel more than 4850km to engage with communities and address rising youth climate anxiety.
