Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Why Auckland Council leaders’ calls for a hotel bed tax won’t help attract world-class event - Opinion

By James Doolan
Other·
5 mins to read

'Apparently the only way New Zealand can host the America’s Cup again is if we give Auckland Council new powers of taxation. Smart observers will start to smell a rat.'

'Apparently the only way New Zealand can host the America’s Cup again is if we give Auckland Council new powers of taxation. Smart observers will start to smell a rat.'

Opinion by James Doolan
James Doolan is the strategic director at Hotel Council Aotearoa, which represents the hotel sector.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has proposed a bed tax of 2.5% to 3% to fund a $7m shortfall for major events.
  • Implementing any bed tax or levy would require central government legislation.
  • Public consultation on Auckland Council’s 2025/2026 Annual Plan opens at midday today and closes on March 28.

Don’t fall for Auckland Council’s consultation hocus-pocus on tourism funding and bed taxes.

It started with Mayor Wayne Brown regularly appearing on radio in full “get things done” re-election mode. Councillor Desley Simpson wrote an opinion piece in this newspaper (Feb 28). What’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand