Northland District Commander Superintendent Matt Srhoj says they want young, keen people to join the ranks but that recruitment is an “ongoing battle”.

When it comes to education, Northland principals have been saying significant teacher shortages have shrunk the pool of available teachers. The insight came as schools announced they had rostered students home because there were not enough staff to be able to keep the classrooms humming.

While Northland is a beautiful part of the country, when the outdoors aren’t calling or there are no family ties to the area, there seems little to appeal to a younger workforce. No big shopping malls – instead, businesses are grappling to stay open. A dying nightlife. The fact Northlanders thought it was hysterical when a man flying into New Zealand told immigration officials he was visiting to enjoy the nightlife in Kaitāia says it all.

But the region is not alone in its challenge to keep a new generation of professionals. Auckland and Wellington, usually magnets for employment, have experienced internal migration losses.

Stats NZ data showed the country’s biggest and arguably most bustling urban centre lost 50,000 more residents to other parts of the country than were gained, lured away by cheaper living costs and better lifestyles than big city life can offer.

Five years ago, The Shaping Cities for Youth study highlighted how transport systems and urban planning in places like Auckland and Christchurch were failing to meet the needs of marginalised youth. People needed a car to access education, jobs, or to socialise.

Leading recruitment agencies have found candidates are prioritising flexibility, culture and purpose over salary alone.

Robert Walters carried out a survey across all four generations and found Gen Z and Millennials prioritise flexibility, meaningful work and mental wellbeing. In contrast, Baby Boomers tended to value financial stability and job security.

The shift in attitudes isn’t new. Workplaces are trying to adapt; for example: Downer, which has carried out research into Gen Z’s expectations and is moulding its workforce to minimise the generation gap. The leading provider of infrastructure services has introduced initiatives such as mentorship, a focus on mental health and doing more to better align with values prioritised by Gen Z.

Businesses and companies see the change as essential and urgent, given the dire predictions about future workforces, such as Engineering New Zealand’s estimated shortfall of 1500 to 2300 engineers annually.

New Zealand needs to ensure those responsible for urban strategies are thinking the same. Great thought by decision makers needs to go into how cities and regions can improve housing, transport, public spaces and so on, so that young professionals see a future in those areas.

