Why a proposed law to criminalise protests near homes is too vague to do much good - Opinion

Kris Gledhill - The Conversation
Professor of Law, Auckland University of Technology

A proposed law change would criminalise protests near private residences. But laws against disruptive or violent protest already exist, so what’s the point? Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • Parliament’s Justice Select Committee is reviewing a bill on protests near residential premises.
  • Existing laws already cover violence, threats and disorderly conduct during protests.
  • The bill’s necessity is questioned, as it may not add value beyond current laws.

Should we be allowed to protest near someone’s home or private residence? It’s inconvenient and perhaps intrusive. But people have a fundamental right to protest. How do we find a balance?

Parliament’s Justice Select Committee is currently grappling with this as it hears submissions on the Summary Offences

