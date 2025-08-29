Auckland Harbour Bridge protest march planned by Palestine supporters

Palestine supporters are planning to march across the Auckland Harbour Bridge as protests continue over Israel’s actions in Gaza.
Police confirmed this morning that protest organisers “have signalled the intent to march over the Auckland Harbour Bridge next month”.
“Police are in contact with our partner agencies at this earlystage, and planning is well underway. We remain in contact with organisers,” a police spokesman said, without naming who was organising the march.
“As planning develops, the public can expect they will be informed around the situation and how this may impact them.”
Walking on two closed northbound lanes just after the morning rush hour, it took two hours for all the protesters to cross the bridge.
Next month’s planned march comes after the Sydney Harbour Bridge was closed for a planned pro-Palestinian protest on August 4.
Tens of thousands took part in the March for Humanity, which was cleared to go ahead after a last-minute Supreme Court decision.
AFP reported yesterday that the Israeli military had stepped up operations around Gaza City, as US President Donald Trump prepared to host a White House meeting on postwar plans for the shattered Palestinian territory.
Israel is under mounting pressure both at home and abroad to end its almost two-year campaign in Gaza, where the United Nations has declared a famine.
Mediators have circulated a truce proposal, which has been accepted by Palestinian militant group Hamas, whose October 2023 attack on Israel triggered the war, AFP reported.