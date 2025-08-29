Auckland Harbour Bridge protest march planned by Palestine supporters

A source told the Herald the march was being organised by pro-Palestine supporters and was planned for Saturday, September 13.

Authorities were looking at how safety was managed for previous foot crossings of the bridge, the source said.

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA) co-chairman Maher Nazzal confirmed the group was organising a protest next month, but wouldn’t say exactly when, where or what was planned.

“Nothing has been announced. I can’t comment on this.”

There have been many protests about the situation in Palestine in the past two years, including this one in Auckland in November 2023. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

More would be known tomorrow, Nazzal said.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said he’d “heard nothing” about a march.

However, an Auckland Council spokeswoman said its events team was aware of a potential protest.

It was speaking to the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) and Auckland Transport (AT), “who are leading discussions with PSNA”, she said yesterday.

“I believe the protest activity has not yet been confirmed by PSNA.”

NZTA is responsible for state highways – the Harbour Bridge is part of State Highway 1 – and AT is responsible for local roads, which could also be affected by disruption on the bridge.

NZTA referred the Herald to police, who were the lead agency for protest action.

“There’s no further comment from NZTA at this stage.”

Hīkoi mō Te Tiriti protesters cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge in November last year. Two northbound lanes were closed to allow marchers to walk across the bridge. Photo / Michael Craig

The Herald also contacted AT for comment, but had not heard back this morning.

Police have managed safety when marchers have walked across the bridge during previous protests, including last November’s Hīkoi mō Te Tiriti, which saw about 5000 people cross the Harbour Bridge.

Walking on two closed northbound lanes just after the morning rush hour, it took two hours for all the protesters to cross the bridge.

Next month’s planned march comes after the Sydney Harbour Bridge was closed for a planned pro-Palestinian protest on August 4.

Tens of thousands took part in the March for Humanity, which was cleared to go ahead after a last-minute Supreme Court decision.

AFP reported yesterday that the Israeli military had stepped up operations around Gaza City, as US President Donald Trump prepared to host a White House meeting on postwar plans for the shattered Palestinian territory.

Israel is under mounting pressure both at home and abroad to end its almost two-year campaign in Gaza, where the United Nations has declared a famine.

Palestinians displaced by Israeli attacks flock to a US aid distribution center to receive food assistance in Rafah, Gaza, earlier this month. Photo / Abed Rahim Khatib /Anadolu via Getty Images

Mediators have circulated a truce proposal, which has been accepted by Palestinian militant group Hamas, whose October 2023 attack on Israel triggered the war, AFP reported.

But Israel has yet to give an official response.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.