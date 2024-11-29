Advertisement
New Zealand

Whooping cough epidemic: Case numbers pass 1000

RNZ
By RNZ

The number of whooping cough cases this year has surpassed 1000, and the national health agency is urging people to get vaccinated against the disease.

Officials declared a national whooping cough epidemic last Friday after weeks of consistently high case numbers, hospitalisations and unlinked outbreaks.

The latest figures from ESR show 77 cases were reported last week, which includes four hospitalised cases - three of which were under the age of 1.

That was down slightly on the two weeks prior - but immunisation leader Nikki Turner said the epidemic would be long and slow, lasting up to 18 months.

Last week’s cases brought the total number of cases this year to 1009, Health NZ/Te Whatu Ora public health medicine specialist Dr Matt Reid said.

A total of 63 people infected were under 12 months old, and almost three-quarters of those were hospitalised, he said.

“It’s incredibly important that we do all we can to get our hapū māmā immunised,” Reid said.

“Newborn babies aged under 6 weeks are particularly vulnerable, with Māori and Pacific babies at high risk from whooping cough.

“By getting immunised when you’re pregnant, you will protect your pēpi until they can have their first immunisations when they are 6 weeks old.”

Save

