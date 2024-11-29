Whooping cough epidemic: Case numbers pass 1000

Misinformation surrounding Covid 19 vaccine, Aussie social media ban for under 16s and Adrian Orr is a no-show post OCR decision.

By RNZ

The number of whooping cough cases this year has surpassed 1000, and the national health agency is urging people to get vaccinated against the disease.

Officials declared a national whooping cough epidemic last Friday after weeks of consistently high case numbers, hospitalisations and unlinked outbreaks.

The latest figures from ESR show 77 cases were reported last week, which includes four hospitalised cases - three of which were under the age of 1.

That was down slightly on the two weeks prior - but immunisation leader Nikki Turner said the epidemic would be long and slow, lasting up to 18 months.