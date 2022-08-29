The AA has revealed which cars are most likely to be stolen in New Zealand. Photo / NZME

The Automobile Association has revealed which cars are most likely to be stolen as car thefts and attempted theft numbers increase by a third across New Zealand this year.

Car theft and attempted thefts have increased by 36.5 per cent nationally according to new data released by AA Insurance today, and 43 per cent in Auckland over the last 12 months.

Beau Paparoa, head of motor claims at AA Insurance, said the cars that are the easiest targets are lower value and parked on the street.

"With the number of ram raids increasing, particularly in Auckland, it's important to know that vehicles targeted for this activity tend to be at the lower end of the value chain, more than five years old and often parked on the street," Paparoa said.

"The increase in vehicle theft cannot solely be attributed to ram raids – we are also receiving reports about increased joyrides and cars apparently being stolen to get from A to B."

Paparoa also maintained that although expensive measures like security systems and immobilisers are "well worth the investment", even simple things like a steering wheel lock can be an effective deterrent against thieves looking for a quick smash and dash.

The cars that are the most frequently stolen, according to AA insurance claims, are:

• Nissan Tiida

• Toyota Mark X

• Toyota Aqua

• Mazda Atenza

• Mazda Demio.