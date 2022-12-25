Heavy traffic on the Northern Motorway as people head out of Auckland on a sunny Christmas Day last year. Photo / Brett Phibbs

With thousands of people driving across Aotearoa today, traffic is to be expected but according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, there are a few places it may be especially slow.

With all the presents unwrapped and leftovers boxed up, New Zealanders are heading back home from their Christmas destinations, ready to shop the Boxing Day sales.

Waka Kotahi’s holiday journey planner predicts that a few of the country’s arterial routes will be clogged by holiday traffic today - most between 10am and 2pm, with the peak traffic hitting around 1.30pm.

In the North Island, State Highway 2 eastbound between Paeroa and Waihī will start to fill with motorists around noon, and then continue to be slow through until around 4pm. Most other roads, although busy, do not reach the same level of traffic as SH2, according to Waka Kotahi.

In the South Island, three different highways will experience the heaviest traffic, starting with SH1, Waipara northbound. People will start hitting this road at around 10am, before traffic gets really heavy at noon. This will continue on until 2pm, slowly petering out after that.

SH75, westbound by Akaroa Peninsula, and SH73, westbound at Arthurs Pass will also be busy - both between 10am and 1pm.

The planner is based on data from previous years, so those who have to get out and about today are urged to check the real-time information available on Waka Kotahi’s website, as weather conditions and things like accidents could change the traffic.

Waka Kotahi has a few handy tips for people who do have to get out on the roads today to help keep everyone safe.

“More cars on the road, tired drivers and people driving on unfamiliar roads can make holiday driving stressful and risky. But there are simple things we can all do to stay safe,” a spokesperson said.

“We encourage everyone to check their car is safe before heading off, keep speeds down, drive sober, watch for signs of fatigue and share the driving, if possible.”