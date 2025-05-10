She was now wheelchair-bound with paralysis in each leg.
Jarman said she was 98%paralysed in her right leg and about 65% paralysed in her left leg. She now had to wear a colostomy bag to compensate for the lost function of her bowel and bladder, and no longer had any feeling around her pelvic area.
The grief and despair had only recently started to fade, as Jarman learned to grasp at straws of hope, including her wish for accountability.
The private hospital where the surgery took place said it could not comment on any ongoing investigations by the Health and Disability Commissioner.
“Moreover, we take our privacy obligations towards patients very seriously and, therefore, cannot comment on any matters related to our patients,” a spokesperson told NZME.
‘I’ve really struggled’
Jarman said her worst moments, physically trapped in a body that no longer worked as it once did, made her feel terrified and alone, like a goldfish thrown into a vast ocean.
“I’ve struggled - I’ve really struggled with grief. It’s like I’ve lost the life I had and I’ve had to try and readjust to this new norm and it’s been really, really hard, especially when I’ve always been so active.”
She said her family had also struggled to come to terms with a mum and a nana no longer able to do the things she always had.
Jarman said she was grateful for the love and support of her understanding husband, and her wider family of children and grandchildren who had rallied to adapt to what had been a cataclysmic change.
The first signs of a problem in her spine emerged in 2012.
“Basically, I had cysts growing in my lumbar spine.
“It happens just randomly, and the only way really to stop any pressure on the spinal cord was to remove those cysts, or fuse those bones so they didn’t grow back again,” Jarman said.
She went in for procedures known as laminectomy and discectomy to relieve pressure on the nerves and spinal cord.
Her symptoms turned out to be what she said were crushed cauda equina nerves, which send and receive messages to and from the lower limbs and pelvic organs.
The condition was described in medical literature as occurring during lumbar decompressive surgery and while it was a relatively rare complication, it had “severe consequences”, including lower back pain, sciatica, loss of sensation in the perineum, lower limb paralysis, and bowel/bladder incontinence.
Medical literature suggested that quick surgical treatment may prevent permanent complications.
“If the surgeon goes back in and releases them [nerves], you’ve got a chance of being 80% better off,” Jarman said.
An MRI was performed but Jarman alleged that specialists struggled to see anything because of the swelling and scar tissue from the previous operations.
Farewell to the life she knew
Jarman has bid farewell to the life she knew, which revolved around a busy career as a chief financial officer for a specialist poultry enhancement importer firm.
ACC told NZME that applications for cover for medicinal cannabis were handled on a “case-by-case basis”.
In Jarman’s case, the reviewer concluded the medical information presented in support of Jarman’s application for funding was lacking in some areas; therefore she was not satisfied the cannabis products were necessary and appropriate.
But neither was it the end of the road for Jarman. The reviewer said further pain relief options, if any were available, would be investigated and the outcome reported to ACC.
“Further information in support of the funding request will be considered,” the reviewer said.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.