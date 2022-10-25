Global users of WhatsApp are reporting problems with the popular messaging service. Photo / Supplied

People around the world are reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app WhatsApp.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 8pm.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company is aware that some people are having trouble sending messages and is working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It's wildly popular, especially outside of the US, where many people use it for everyday communication.

The Independent reported that the world's most popular messaging app appeared to have stopped working, saying the glitch could potentially affect billions of users worldwide.

Users report that messages are becoming stuck and not being delivered.

There did not appear to be any fix for the issue, with restarting the app or using the web version also failing to work, the Independent reported.

WhatsApp is the biggest chat platform in the world, with more than two billion monthly active users, and the third biggest social platform after Facebook and YouTube.