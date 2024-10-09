“The NIWA and MetService assessment of tropical cyclone1 (TC) activity for the coming season indicates normal to below normal activity,” they said in a statement.

“For the coming season, significant differences are expected between the western and eastern halves of the basin.”

Pacific Islands to New Zealand’s west were also at higher risk, with Solomon Islands and New Caledonia likely to see two or three cyclones during the season.

A graphic showing the Niwa/Metservice assessment of the number of cyclones expected to hit the Southwest Pacific basin for November 2024 to April 2025.. Photo / Niwa / MetService

Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga, Wallis and Futuna, Samoa and American Samoa, and Niue were all expected to face one or two cyclones.

However, that was only higher than usual for Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and northern New Zealand.

Countries and territories to the east - from Fiji to the Pitcairns - were at normal-reduced, reduced, or unlikely risk.

The two agencies produced the report together, with Niwa (the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research) thanking MetService for its input.

It marks an early tangible sign of collaboration, after the government announced plans for a merger that would see Niwa taking over MetService - but with the latter retaining responsibility as New Zealand’s authorised meteorologist.

The former Meteorological Service was split in 1992, with MetService taking over day-to-day forecasting and NIWA - the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research - taking over climate research and longer-term forecasts.

It was hoped this would bring an end to a long-running rivalry between them.

