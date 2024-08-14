“In 2021 we had our wharepaku [toilet] and water tankers stolen. That same year, the windows were also smashed. It’s just dreadful that all of this has happened, and now, our building has been taken from us.”
Ireland’s stepfather and Ngāti Te Paea representative Rex Fields reported the theft to police, and said he believed the building was stolen in stages.
“About a fortnight ago, they had broken the fence and taken the first part of the building. They must have planned it because rather than break the whole building, they undid the three parts that make it up.”
He reported that first theft to the police straight away, he said.
“Then Tony called me late last week to tell me the building was entirely gone.”
A police spokesperson said they received a report of the burglary on Tuesday, July 16.
“Investigations are still ongoing.”
Ireland said the place was special to hapū, used for tangi, hui and other events for the community and hapū.
“My father Graham had some of his ashes spread there. The whare has also been used for community hui in the past but now, with no building, we can’t do that anymore.”
Anyone with information can call 105, visit 105.police.govt.nz and use the “Update report” function or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 240716/8774.