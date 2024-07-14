In June, PPTA Te Wehengarua president Chris Abercrombie said the proposed legislation had been rushed and showed the government was “out of touch” with parents and local communities.
NZEI Te Riu Roa said the $153 million put aside was wasted money that should instead be spent on areas of great need in public education.
Applications for sponsors to apply are currently open until August 9, according to the Charter School Agency.
Potential sponsors must be a body corporate, corporation sole, limited partnership, institution or related entity.
Applications must then pass a “fit and proper persons test” to be assessed as viable before moving to the next stage where sponsors must provide a full business plan, leadership and capabilities of the sponsor, student impact and more.