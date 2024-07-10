Afa said the way information had been “withheld” had not been useful given the short July 25 deadline for submissions on the Education and Training Amendment Act.

“PPTA Te Wehengarua has had to make several complaints to the Ombudsman just to get basic information released and there is plenty of information that is still not being released.

“It’s not open government, it’s not the Kiwi way and it treats parents and school communities with contempt.”

She called upon the Government to be more open.

The PPTA learned recently the proposal is a first phase for charter schools and there were intentions to enable businesses to own multiple charter schools, she said.

“We know from our colleagues in the United Kingdom that these trusts result in funds being moved further away from the classroom management salaries, and increases the risk of corruption.

“Individual schools lose a lot of their autonomy and local communities have less involvement with and input into their schools.

“And there is a high amount of turnover within these trusts – and each time a group of schools changes hands that costs money that is not being spent on teaching and learning.”

There were still questions about the rights of parents, students and communities, she said.

Seymour said the union should instead be asking how parents and educators can be empowered to set students up for a successful future.

“Charter schools in the USA have raised student achievement above that of local state schools wherever they have been tried.

“Stanford University has just published the most comprehensive research yet which shows that charter schools have far higher levels of achievement and that the students from lower socio-economic backgrounds experience greater outcomes.

“Parents should be able to decide what’s best for their children. Children who need and want an extension, who face socio-economic barriers, have disabilities, have behavioural diagnoses or learning challenges, these children are not well-served by a rigid state-run system.

“They deserve choice.”

