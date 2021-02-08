Whangārei woman facing High Court trial after baby died

A woman is on trial in the High Court at Whangārei, above, after her baby died in 2019.

The trial of a woman charged after her baby died in her house has started in the High Court at Whangārei.

The woman has interim name suppression until the outcome of the judge-alone trial where she is facing four charges of ill treatment of child, one of assault with a weapon and one of administering methamphetamine to a person under 18.

The woman originally faced a charge of murder in relation to the baby's death, but that charge has been withdrawn.

The trial is set to last two weeks.

Police were called to a home in the city by ambulance staff about 8.30pm on August 22, 2019. The baby died at the scene.