Whangārei woman facing High Court trial after baby died

The trial of a woman charged after her baby died in her house has started in the High Court at Whangārei.
The woman has interim name suppression until the outcome of the judge-alone trial where she is facing four charges of ill treatment of child, one of assault with a weapon and one of administering methamphetamine to a person under 18.
The woman originally faced a charge of murder in relation to the baby's death, but that charge has been withdrawn.
The trial is set to last two weeks.
Police were called to a home in the city by ambulance staff about 8.30pm on August 22, 2019. The baby died at the scene.