New Zealand

Whangārei student in critical condition after getting hit by a car while trying to catch bus

The boy was transported to Auckland Hospital by helicopter. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A Whangārei student was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition this morning after he was hit by a car while crossing the road to catch a bus to school.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near the intersection of Whangārei Heads Rd and May Grove Lane at 7.30am.

The boy was transported to the nearby airport by Hato Hone St John in a critical condition before he was taken to Auckland Hospital by helicopter.

Locals on a Facebook community page said he was crossing the road to catch his bus to school that morning.

