For those who knew Rutherford growing up, the career path he’s taken won’t come as too much of a surprise.

“If you ask my parents, they said I did love to argue a point when I was a child!” he said.

“So I’m sure that was where some of my political interests stemmed from, but I just had an interest in politics. When I was at school, I took up debating and loved watching the news, staying up to date with things that were happening and being informed.”

After graduating from Bethlehem College, Rutherford had a stint as a Youth MP in 2013, before working alongside present Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell at the Rotorua Lakes Council and later as a communications executive.

He had always thought about entering Parliament, but told Real Life he thought that might only be a possibility later in life – perhaps in his 50s or 60s.

That was until former National leader Todd Muller announced his intention to step away from politics at the 2023 election, paving the way for someone new to pursue the Bay of Plenty electorate.

“I thought, I’m 26 years old, but I’m going to give this a crack – this is my home,” Rutherford recalled.

Tom Rutherford told Real Life he thinks Bay of Plenty voters took to him because of his energy, drive and enthusiasm. Photo / Alex Cairns

“Todd had been the MP for nine years; prior to him, Tony Ryall had been the MP for 24 years. And I said to myself, I wasn’t prepared to wait another nine or 24 years for the opportunity to come up.

“I put my name forward and I was lucky enough to get selected and quit my job. And then, six months later, I worked really hard during the campaign and was fortunate enough to be elected as the local MP. It’s been a privilege ever since.”

Rutherford told Real Life he thinks Bay of Plenty voters took to him because of his energy, drive and enthusiasm.

“I’ll show up every day, I’ll give it my absolute best; I’m prepared to listen, I’m prepared to give myself to people,” he said.

“So when people approach me with difficult subjects, I hope they know that I’m going to be there, listening and doing my best to help – and if I can’t help, then putting them in touch with the people who can help.”

Rutherford believes Parliament should be a broad church, a place that is representative of communities across the country. He takes representing the needs of young people in Parliament seriously.

“I was fortunate enough to recently buy my first home. I know exactly what it’s like to scrounge together your money for a deposit, and that feeling of, ‘oh my goodness, this is probably going to be the biggest financial commitment I’m going to make in my life’,” he told Real Life.

“I feel like that’s a different perspective for someone my age versus other MPs who may be sitting on six houses.”

Despite the busyness of his role in Parliament, Rutherford still finds time for other interests – particularly sport. A keen cricketer, he captains his local team and also referees rugby and hockey games on the weekend.

He also finds time for the other big thing in his life: his relationship with fiancée Hannah Ralph, who he has been with since before running for Parliament.

“Hopefully, going through this career change hasn’t changed who I am as a person. Is the role a challenge for your personal life? Without a doubt; your personal life becomes your public life. Could I do this job without Hannah? Absolutely not,” he says.

“We are a foundation. We are a really strong team. I’m incredibly grateful for her, the personal sacrifices she makes.

“I go to Parliament and she has to stay at home. We don’t have any kids or anything, and so she comes home from her day job to an empty house and I’m really understanding and appreciative of that sacrifice that she makes.

“We’re both in our 20s and many of our friends are doing the overseas experience or living life a little bit freer than we might be, but I’m incredibly grateful for her. We’re coming up to one year engaged and we’re getting married in January, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Real Life is a weekly interview show where John Cowan speaks with prominent guests about their life, upbringing, and the way they see the world. Tune in Sundays from 7.30pm on Newstalk ZB or listen to the latest full interview here.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.