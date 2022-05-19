Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced almost 1000 firearms and $5m in cash has been seized with 800 people arrested in Operation Tauwhiro. Video / Marty Melville

Six people have been arrested and a firearm and drugs recovered after an alleged drive-by shooting in Whangārei.

Police were called to Station Rd in Kamo on Tuesday afternoon after reports of shots being fired in the area.

A person inside a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle parked on the side of the road in front of a house, police said at the time.

"Another person was taking cover behind his vehicle at the time the shots were fired," police said.

Two search warrants were carried out today and four men and two women, aged between 25 and 57, were arrested as a result.

They are due to appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow on several charges.

"We hope these quick arrests reassure the community that we do not tolerate violence and the unlawful use of firearms, and we will hold those who behave this way in our community accountable," said Northland district investigations manager Detective Inspector Bridget Doell.

"Police will continue to recover unlawful firearms and prevent firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups, as part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro."

Police are continuing to make inquiries into the drive-by shooting. No one was injured.

The incident sparked a heavy police presence in the area that raised the alarm among residents.

Police dog handlers and their canines were seen entering nearby properties. Temporary cordons were swiftly put in place on Corks Rd and Station Rd as officers responded to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and reference file number 220517/2763, or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

Operation Tauwhiro began in February last year as a national crackdown on illegal firearms and organised crime under Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

In September police had seized almost 1000 firearms, nearly $5 million in cash and arrested 800 people.

Last month police uncovered an "Aladdin's Cave" of stolen goods including jet skis, a luxury car and a flat deck truck at a Whangārei property.

The mountain of goods, which also include methamphetamine, five shotguns, two rifles and an excavator and two jet skis, is estimated to be worth more than $200,000.

Meanwhile, an Auckland man was arrested under the operation and several firearms and drugs were seized after a tip-off from the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The 37-year-old was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant at his central Auckland address, seizing 223 grams of methamphetamine, one shotgun, four rifles and two pistols.

The warrant, part of the ongoing investigation into the illegal importation of restricted firearms into New Zealand, followed a three-month investigation initiated after a tip-off from Homeland Security.