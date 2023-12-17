It was a sea of festivity at the Great Whangārei Santa Run on Sunday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It was a festive weekend in the lead-up to Christmas across Whangārei with the Christmas Parade and Santa Run bringing smiles to all who attended.

The community turned out for the Whangārei Christmas Parade, which was hosted by the Whangārei Speedway this year after news that the usual event would not be going ahead reached secretary Moana Laurence.

Event organiser Moana Laurence and Yolanda Kapa from TMNZ Dargaville were very happy with the events progress on the day. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Laurence and her fellow Speedway volunteers managed to organise an event in less than two months with the help of various community groups and organisations.

The parade itself drew numbers in the thousands, who filled up neighbouring carparks and eagerly lined the track to catch a glimpse of the floats.

Laurence had said the aim was to “bring that magic back” for the children of Whangārei, and she told the Advocate on Sunday that goal was achieved.

“There were just happy faces everywhere,” she said.

“It was exactly what we were hoping for.”

Laurence said there was a “high-spirited” energy at the event, with a “real community feel”.

She was especially thankful for all those who put their hand up to sponsor the event and all her helpers, but also the public for attending the event.

Local volunteer fire brigades, gymnastics groups, a unicorn, Santa and more entertained onlookers, with plenty of lollies being thrown for delighted children.

There were stalls, live music and fairground rides until the afternoon, leaving plenty of parade attendees enjoying what else the event had to offer.

In other festivities over the weekend, The Great Whangārei Santa Run was held on Sunday and drew attendees of all ages intending to spread joy and celebration.

Organised by Cheers Wedding and Events, a few hundred Santas made their way around the Hātea Loop, bringing smiles and Christmas cheer to Sunday brunchers.

Photographer Michael Cunningham was there to capture the event.

The attendance may have bloomed after the event was advertised on TVNZ’s Breakfast.

Awards up for grabs on the day included First Place, Best Pet Santa, Best Dressed Group of Santas, Best Dressed Santa and Best Dressed Santa’s Helper.

