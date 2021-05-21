Whangārei police make arrests in case of elderly Tikipunga woman robbed and punched

Whangārei police have arrested two women in relation to an aggravated robbery last week. Photo / File

Two women have been arrested by Whangārei police in relation to last week's robbery that left an elderly Tikipunga resident with severe bruises to her face.

The women, aged 20 and 27, have been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow.

Acting detective senior sergeant Aaron Crawford said police – especially acting detective sergeant Steve Anderson and his team – had worked tirelessly to find those responsible.

"Police hope this result provides some form of comfort for the victim, who we have been supporting."

The woman, in her 80s, was driving into the entrance of a property in Tikipunga when a white station wagon overtook her and stopped suddenly at about 9.50pm.

Acting detective sergeant Steve Anderson said the passenger of that vehicle got out and approached the victim's car, unlocked it through the window and assaulted her before fleeing with her handbag.

The woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

Police were grateful for the help from members of the public who came forward with information.