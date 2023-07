The crash took place on Whareora Rd. Photo / NZME

The crash took place on Whareora Rd. Photo / NZME

A woman has died in a crash in Whangārei after her car went through a fence and into a creek.

Emergency services were called to Whareora Rd, at the intersection with Paranui Valley Rd, in Tikipunga about 3.25am today, police said.

“The vehicle had gone through a fence, down a bank, coming to rest in a creek,” police said.

The female driver had already died when emergency teams reached her.

The Serious Crash Unit is looking into the circumstances of the crash.