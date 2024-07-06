Schnappa Rock Restaurant head chef Dean Thompson, pictured with a signature hibachi grilled lamb loin dish, is one of five finalists in Hospitality New Zealand’s Chef of the Year award. Photo / Denise Piper
The restaurant sources as much of its ingredients locally as it can, including its own spray-free garden in Maungatapere, locally line-caught fish and uniquely Northland ingredients like bananas and McLeod’s beer.
As well as using Northland ingredients, Thompson enjoys working with other Northland chefs, such as Dan Fraser from Sage Restaurant at Paroa Bay Winery and Marcus Berndt at Paihia’s Terra Restaurant.
“There’s a lot of good chefs in Northland but there’s no competition, it’s all collaboration ... Everyone knows that for the sake of the destination, everyone has to work together.”
As a Beef + Lamb ambassador, Thompson will soon be collaborating on a dish with fellow Northlander Brenton Low, formerly of à Deco and now at Tūtūkākā's Marina Woodfired Dining.
Collaboration between chefs is important to create a great experience for diners, and to encourage visitors to stay and return, Thompson said.
“At Schnappa Rock we’re massively proud of our restaurant but we’re also proud of Tūtūkākā as a destination: The beaches, the Poor Knights, the supportive locals, it’s all so much more than Schnappa Rock.”
Thompson’s nomination in the Hospitality NZ awards has considered his overall performance as a head chef, including things such as menu creation, staff management, use of local ingredients and cost management, he explained.