“I had always come up north camping as a kid at Matauri Bay and Tūtūkākā and I thought, ‘How cool would it be living and working in Tūtūkākā instead of doing a week’s holiday’.”

He loved Tūtūkākā so much he stayed and, after eight years, is now deeply rooted in the area with a partner and a couple of children.

Thompson loves Schnappa Rock’s rustic authenticity, plus the chance to have a broad menu, including beef and lamb sharing dishes and several “trust the chef” tasting menus.

The restaurant sources as much of its ingredients locally as it can, including its own spray-free garden in Maungatapere, locally line-caught fish and uniquely Northland ingredients like bananas and McLeod’s beer.

As well as using Northland ingredients, Thompson enjoys working with other Northland chefs, such as Dan Fraser from Sage Restaurant at Paroa Bay Winery and Marcus Berndt at Paihia’s Terra Restaurant.

“There’s a lot of good chefs in Northland but there’s no competition, it’s all collaboration ... Everyone knows that for the sake of the destination, everyone has to work together.”

As a Beef + Lamb ambassador, Thompson will soon be collaborating on a dish with fellow Northlander Brenton Low, formerly of à Deco and now at Tūtūkākā's Marina Woodfired Dining.

Schnappa Rock Restaurant is so proud of its use of local ingredients, it includes a source map on its menus. Photo / Denise Piper

Collaboration between chefs is important to create a great experience for diners, and to encourage visitors to stay and return, Thompson said.

“At Schnappa Rock we’re massively proud of our restaurant but we’re also proud of Tūtūkākā as a destination: The beaches, the Poor Knights, the supportive locals, it’s all so much more than Schnappa Rock.”

Thompson’s nomination in the Hospitality NZ awards has considered his overall performance as a head chef, including things such as menu creation, staff management, use of local ingredients and cost management, he explained.

He was short-listed for the same award last year and won the Up and Coming Chef award in 2018.

Thompson and Schnappa Rock owner Nick Keene will travel to Christchurch for Hospitality NZ’s national conference on July 30 and 31, where the award winners will be announced at a black-tie event.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.