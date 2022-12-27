Dean Thompson is the head chef at Schnappa Rock.

As the lazy, hazy days of summer holidays begin, thinking about what to eat can be a challenge - especially if you have unexpected guests. We asked chefs from around the region what their go-to recipe is and what the 10 staples you should always have in your kitchen are.

For Schnappa Rock head chef Dean Thompson, food has always been a social occasion.

“That’s what really pushed me into hospitality as a whole,” he said. “Having good booze, good service, good food and a good atmosphere. It’s great when everything complements each other.”

Growing up in Tokoroa, Thompson decided at the age of 15 that being a chef was his dream. He dropped out of school to pursue a diploma in culinary arts.

Working fulltime the next few years, he worked in a cafe, a restaurant and a steak house, where he learned how to cook different cuts of meat.

Thompson then came up to the Tūtūkākā coast, planning to make some money and work for one summer.

“That was six years ago,” he laughed.

“I’ve always loved it [up here],” he said, “you’re living in this holiday destination.”

Thompson said Schnappa Rock is all about using local produce, meat and seafood wherever possible.

He said he enjoys building up personal connections with suppliers, and using produce from the restaurant’s own garden is “massive for us”.

“The main focus for us is that whole paddock to plate,” he said. “We grow things in bulk and we use them to make it taste better. They add so much texture, flavour and freshness to the dish.”

He said he likes to use ingredients that “have a purpose on the plate”.

Thompson said for those trying out new recipes, the cliche of “just relax and enjoy” applies.

“Have fun with it, especially if you’re cooking at home and you feel like you don’t know what you’re doing. The reality is, I don’t know what I’m doing, these dishes come from trial and error.”

Dean Thompson’s Smoked Kahawai Rillette

Ingredients:

2 lemons (juice and zest)

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp chilli flakes

400g smoked kahawai meat (other smoked fish such as kingfish works just as well)

250g crème fraiche

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbs flat leaf parsley (roughly chopped)

1 tbs fresh dill (chopped)

4 stalks spring onion

Sea salt and cracked pepper to taste

Method:

Mix everything together and season to taste.

This is a great summer recipe to use up some of that leftover smoked fish. Best served with croutons and pickles, on an antipasto platter or just on its own with a box of crackers.

Ten staples for Summer:

Butter - In my opinion, one of the best and most important ingredients in any kitchen.

Fresh herbs - Great for cooking with or finishing most dishes, adding a bit of freshness.

Lemons - A good way to add acidity and freshness to a dish, and great in gin.

NZ Beef - Always good to have a big cut of red meat to chuck in the rotisserie when people are coming around.

Tomatoes - So tasty in summer and I don’t use them through winter when they’re out of season, so I appreciate them when they’re around.

Avocados - Because they’re awesome.

Cheese - For reasons many would agree with.

Onions - Such a good staple with a great shelf life.

Potatoes or kumara - So much can be done whether it’s salads, chips etc. Great staple to have in the pantry.

A good selection of dried herbs & spices - Great for making dry rubs for the smoker or adding that extra bit of something when cooking.



