Firefighters had to remove the hatchback's roof and doors to free the driver. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Critical injuries from crash

A motorist was critically injured in a crash involving a small hatchback and a rental hire truck in Waipapa on Tuesday. The crash occurred on State Highway 10 just north of Kapiro Rd and south of Waipapa West Rd shortly after midday. Both vehicles ended up on the roadside of the southbound lane, which was closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigated. The Kerikeri Volunteer Fire Brigade had to cut the roof and doors off the hatchback to free the trapped male driver, who was then airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Hospitality award finalists

Northland has two finalists in the Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence this year. Schnappa Rock chef Dean Thompson is a finalist in the Chef of the Year category, while The Landing in the Bay of Islands is a finalist in the Best Sustainability, Environmental and/or Recycling Practices category and the Best Luxury Accommodation category. The awards, now in their 25th year, recognise and celebrate the success, achievements and resilience of people across the hospitality and accommodation sector. The award-winners will be announced in Auckland during a two-day conference from June 27-28.

Biosecurity find

The Forest Owners Association (FOA) and Scion want more people to report suspicious imported wood products which might be infested with introduced wood and forest pests. The call comes after a Northland woman, Michelle Reichardt, alerted Biosecurity New Zealand to some holes and sawdust in an imported wooden serving tray she had just bought from Kmart. The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) identified the insect responsible as the African powder post beetle, which it says is a foreign import. Kmart has withdrawn the remaining trays from its shelves, and they will be inspected for borer activity. FOA biosecurity manager Brendan Gould said the African powder post beetle is probably not a threat to plantation pines and other softwood trees, but will eat untreated timber. Anyone who sees unusual insects on items of this kind or experiences symptoms from imported goods is asked to report their findings to Biosecurity New Zealand’s Exotic Pest and Disease Hotline: 0800 80 99 66.

Womentorship winners

Kaipara College’s female rugby proteges were among students nationwide to be crowned 2degrees Womentorship Programme winners. They will spend a day gaining valuable advice from nib Blues Super Rugby Aupiki players for life on and off the field. The students will gain game insights and training techniques from their idols as the programme aims to inspire young wāhine to pave the way to sporting greatness.