Northland man hospitalised after allegedly attacking cars in drug-induced psychosis

Denise Piper
A young Northland man is in a critical condition in hospital after a drug-induced incident in the Far North on Saturday.

The man reportedly became heavily intoxicated after ingesting a psychedelic drug, a police spokesperson said.

About 4pm in the seaside community of Cable Bay, the man allegedly damaged vehicles with members of the public inside in two separate incidents.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt, but this was a terrifying incident for the victims who had their cars damaged while they were inside,” the police spokesperson said.

“It has also been distressing for the man’s whānau.”

The man was flown to hospital in a critical condition.

Police said they will consider charges once the man recovers.

