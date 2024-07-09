Fine days and cooler nights are in store for Whanganui this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fine days and cooler nights are in store for Whanganui this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents can expect plentiful sunshine and blue skies over the coming days, as well as some cooler nights and frosty mornings.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said fine conditions were expected for the rest of the week, with only a chance of partly cloudy weather and showers.

Fog and low cloud may linger in coastal areas, but Whanganui’s inland conditions will remain fine.

“Especially coupled with those sunny days, it should be a pretty pleasant week,” Makgabutlane said.

Daytime temperatures are looking stable and warmer than average at 5-16C for the week.