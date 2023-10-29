Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

A high of 24C is expected on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is in for a wet and windy week, but temperatures will remain warm.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said the Whanganui region would miss the worst effects of a low weather pattern moving over the country.

“Whanganui will be far from the worst place to be this week,” he said.

“There will be some rain and some strong easterlies, which are more of a concern for people working outside.”

Baillie said there were no weather warnings in place and the temperatures would be in the low 20s (Celsius) for most of the week.

Monday’s forecast is for a fine start with high clouds, with rain expected to arrive towards the evening.

A high of 19C is expected with strong easterly winds, followed by an overnight low of 12C.

The overnight temperature sets a trend for the week and the temperature is not expected to drop below 12C until Saturday, when an overnight low of 11C is predicted.

There will be showers on Tuesday morning, with easterly winds continuing.

Rain and winds are expected to ease in the evening and a high temperature of 24C is forecast.

There is a cloudy forecast for the first day of November on Wednesday, with the possibility of rain and a westerly change.

Winds are expected to ease towards evening. A high temperature of 22C is forecast.

Baillie said a new front would be moving through on Thursday, bringing a few showers in the morning.

Northerly winds were expected to turn westerly, with a high of 21C.

Showers are forecast for Friday morning, followed by a clear northwesterly afternoon with a high of 20C.

A high of 20C is also forecast for Saturday, and intermittent rain and westerly winds are expected.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.