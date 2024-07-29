A polar blast hitting the South Island will mean cooler temperatures for Whanganui in the second half of the week but nothing "too dramatic". Photo/ NZME

As a blast of cold and snow hits the South Island, Whanganui is missing most of the chillier temperatures but will have a “fairly wet” week.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said temperature-wise there was no expectation of anything “too dramatic” for the Whanganui area.

Temperatures for Monday night and Tuesday would be on the warmer side, she said.

“The air mass that is currently over us is relatively warmer, and overnight that cloud cover will mean that things are not cooling down too much.

“In the second half of the week, those temperatures will go back to average.”