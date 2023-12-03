The man was flown to Wellington Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The man was flown to Wellington Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Whanganui police are investigating a serious assault which left a man with critical head injuries.

A police spokesperson said the victim was found injured and unresponsive at a Paterson St property shortly before 10pm yesterday.

He was flown to Wellington Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

“There were other people at the address at the time of the assault and police want to hear from anyone who can help us understand the events that led up to this assault,” police said.

Investigators have conducted a scene examination, and inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz, quoting the file number 231203/4869.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



