Sophi Reinholdt's son Theo Russell flies a Palestinian flag in central Whanganui.

Whanganui District councillors will be asked to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The Whanganui Palestine Solidarity Network (PSNA), which has been holding regular protests against the Middle East conflict for the past six months, will present a petition to the council next month.

Organiser Sophi Reinholt said a permanent ceasefire would allow international humanitarian agencies and the international press to have “unfettered and safe access to Gaza”.

“We believe we have a responsibility to Palestinian and Israeli families living in our community here in Whanganui who are impacted by these events,” she said.

“By taking it to council, we can demonstrate we are a community that upholds international law.”

Reinholt said “seemingly insignificant actions” had a cumulative effect and put pressure on the Government to take action.

“I’m sure people felt the same way during the Springbok tour of New Zealand, with the small actions taken by people when they were calling for an end to the apartheid regime in South Africa.

“At the moment, there has been a lot of rhetoric but not much action.

“New Zealand, along with Australia and Canada, has called for a temporary humanitarian ceasefire but that was a long time ago. It has to be more.”

The group is also petitioning the council to change its procurement policy to align with UN resolution 2334.

That involves the council not contracting with a “list of companies identified by the United Nations Human Rights Council as being involved in the building or maintenance of illegal Israeli settlements”.

Whanganui District councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay, who has signed the petition, said he had committed to tabling a notice of motion with council chief executive David Langford and Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe, calling for the immediate and permanent ceasefire.

“It also calls for us to recognise the two-state solution and a cessation of violence on all sides,” he said.

“[Councillor] Charlotte Melser is seconding the motion and hopefully it will be accepted by the mayor and chief executive.

“Independently, the group has requested to speak and they will be presenting both petitions.’

Whanganui District councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay. Photo / Bevan Conley

In 2022, councillors voted unanimously to declare their support for Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia.

Chandulal-Mackay said, in his view, the council had already said it was “willing to speak up on this sort of stuff”.

“If everyone chose to stay silent because ‘It’s not our business’ or ‘It’s not our place’, that gives those that do have the power and decision-making rights a way out.

“Every major decision I’ve seen in world history has come as a consequence of gradual, incremental pressure from the ground up.

“This is about the Whanganui District Council reflecting the aspirations of a local community group and participating in international affairs, in a world we are all a part of.”

Tripe has also signed the petition.

“From what I understand [the petition] doesn’t take any sides. Assuming it is that, I think it’s a great thing to do and I fully support it.

“We all want peace. Particularly coming up to Anzac Day, I think it’s really relevant.

“Any voice from the back of the room is still a voice and it all adds up. A whole lot of quiet voices speaking at once makes a noise.”

Reinholt said her father and grandfather had worked for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for 31 years and 21 years respectively.

“I grew up in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank and east Jerusalem, bearing witness to what was happening in Israel and the Palestinian territories,” she said.

“I’ve seen it first-hand so, when this began, I could not do nothing.”

She said the PSNA was organising a kite-flying event at the Duncan Pavilion on April 28.

“Gaza holds the world record for the number of kites flown simultaneously - 12,000-and-something.

“We are flying kites and collecting petition signatures.”

The group will speak about its petitions at a council meeting on May 7.

