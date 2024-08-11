Hooker Joe Edwards attacked down the blindside, and then Whanganui transferred back to the middle, where flanker Josefa Namosimalua dashed through a gap and stepped off both feet to score, first five Ethan Robinson adding the extras for 7-0 in three minutes.

But it wasn’t to last as Centurions worked forward through their big athletic forwards and then turned on the speed out wide – Whanganui winger Lafo Takiara-Ah Ching just back from a knee injury and facing his fastest opponent ever in Stanley Solomon.

Solomon was one of no less than four players who were part of the New Zealand Under-20 squad who finished third at this year’s world championships – alongside fellow try-scorer in No 8 Jeremiah Avei-Collins, second five Tofuka Paongo and prop Senio Sanele.

In addition, fullback Tom Maiava had recently returned from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where he represented Samoa in sevens.

They scored five straight converted tries for a 35-7 lead at halftime.

First five Sam Clarke, with 14 games for Manawatū and Wellington respectively in the previous two seasons, slotted them all, with his second-half attempt hitting the posts.

He uncorked cross kicks literally from one sideline to the other for Solomon to take on the full and create havoc in Whanganui’s backfield – winger Peceli Malanicagi having to sprint from the far side to help Lafo and fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden to snuff out multiple raids.

Putting on senior players like regular first five Dane Whale, along with props Kamipeli Latu and Gabriel Hakaraia, steadied Whangani for the second half, with the Centurions not scoring again until the 56th minute.

Whanganui got some traction and took an attacking penalty scrum, and after lock Reuben Allen made a strong carry to the tryline, reserve halfback Eben Claassen faked the ruck pass and dove through to score.

It would have been a feather in the cap for Whanganui to finish the second half 5-5, but the Centurions had good depth on their bench too to score again on fulltime.

“That’s the purpose of playing these games for us – we want to play [at] that level so we can test ourselves against what’s the top of the Heartland, where there’s teams that can play like that,” said Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin.

“Probably not as long as that and as consistent as that, but [those are] the games we need as a province.

“It shows us the areas we’re doing some really good work in, but it also exposes some deficiencies.”

While they had speed to burn, Centurions still brought physicality, with Whanganui stung when skipper Jamie Hughes suffered potential rib cartilage damage, while centre Alekesio Vakarorogo picked up a groin strain, making an anxious wait to see if they will be fit for the Heartland opener.

“Competition’s starting is the big key, and if you want to go win that comp, [you’ve] got to go play the best teams at it, and invariably South Canterbury are among the better teams,” said Hamlin.

“[Today] shows the boys the level they’ve got to be at to be competitive and play well, and if we slip back from those standards – just the little things that we’re calling the one-percenters that we’re not doing - that’s the stuff we’re addressing at training.”

Wellington Centurions 47 (E. Maene-Lokeni, S. Solomon, C. Tuifao, C. Doyle, J. Avei-Collins, L. Tuiloma, T. Svenson tries; S. Clarke 5 con, Solomon con) bt Whanganui 12 (J. Namosimalua, E. Claassen tries; E. Robinson con). HT: 35-7.