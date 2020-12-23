Whanganui dad dying of brain cancer after being misdiagnosed with a tooth abscess

George Moana, 33, is making the most of the time he has left with his wife Nicole and his three children Jade, 11, Ezekiel, 4, and Willow, 1. Photo / Supplied

A 33-year-old Whanganui dad is dying of brain cancer after being told the deadly tumour "eating away at his bone" was likely a tooth abscess.

George Moana can no longer open his mouth wide enough to eat a burger. He can only see out of his right eye because his left one has been removed.

He won't grow old with his wife or live to see his three young children grow up.

"Telling the kids their dad was dying was the hardest thing we have ever had to do," George's wife Nicole told the Herald through tears.

The electrician had been planning to start his own business and buy a bigger home for his family when a lump started growing on the left side of his face in March.

At that time New Zealand had gone into a nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19.

"He had been in pain for a while but typical male, he just kept saying 'she'll be right' and eventually I had enough and took him to ED," Nicole said.

"As he had no Covid symptoms he wasn't a priority and they said it was likely a tooth abscess and he was referred to the dentist."

She said the dentist performed an x-ray and after said it could potentially be a root canal gone wrong and removed the tooth.

Nicole will never forget her honeymoon with George seven years ago, he surprised her with a ride in a hot air balloon at sunset. Photo / Supplied

George tried several different types of antibiotics but none worked.

"All the while, the tumour was growing rapidly, it was extremely aggressive... it was literally eating away at his face," Nicole said.

"His face just kept getting bigger and bigger and I just kept thinking why can't they just take whatever it is out."



By May, a CT scan showed the growth was abnormal and a biopsy confirmed it was cancer.

George underwent surgery to remove his left eye, most of his upper jaw and many of his teeth near the tumour.

For three months he was travelling two hours everyday for chemotherapy and radiation treatment, with the hope he would soon be cancer-free.

Nicole said she couldn't believe it when doctors told them an MRI showed George was 100 per cent in the clear.

But just two weeks ago, further testing found his cancer had spread to his nerves and was tracking towards his brain stem.

"I remember saying well 'how do we treat it' and the doctor just said once cancer reaches the nerves, there's nothing we can do."

George has been given a terminal diagnosis.

"I was in absolute shock, I just wanted to leave the room and then anger kicked... and then I was like 'how are we meant to tell the kids their dad was dying'?"

The couple decided to tell their children, 11-year-old Jade and 4-year-old Ezekiel, separately. Their youngest Willow is only 1, too young to understand the man who cuddled her when she cried would soon go to heaven.

"We don't know how long he's got. Some people with this type of cancer have months, others have years.

"It's almost worse not knowing because we are trying to plan trips to tick off his bucket list and all seems like we need to do it now."

His bucket list includes taking his kids to Wellington Zoo, going glamping with Nicole, going sky diving and getting his motorcycle licence.

The family plan to keep Christmas simple and focus on spending what precious time George has left with family. His nine siblings, including two half siblings, and his parents with be travelling to Whanganui to join them.

A Givealittle page was set up on Sunday to support the family and has already raised more than $13,000.

Unfortunately, George's life insurance won't be enough to cover his funeral and support his family when he's gone.

"The generosity from people has been insane, even from people we don't know. The community spirit at this time of year brings tears to my eyes."